Community questions Louisville officials about controlled burn of Applegate Lane home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There were long lines out the doors of Highview Baptist Church as Highview residents wrote down their questions about the plan for 6213 Applegate Lane, the house filled with dangerous chemicals.

Steven Ward is concerned about his mom who lives two houses down.

"She's in her 80's if something happens to the house if there is some damage to the house who is going to come and take care of that's my main purpose," Ward said.

Many came into the meeting with several questions.

"How is that going to affect the fire, what it's going to do, what it's going to do to the air... you know we're just kind of concerned about that," community member Jerry Riggs said.

During the meeting, some of those questions were answered.

Officials said air monitoring will be a top priority throughout the entire process.

There is no exact timing of when the controlled burning will start and it's clear after this meeting it won't happen anytime soon. But when that date is set, the community will be given a 48-hour notice.

"If they evacuate or whatever, she will go to my house which I live right about a mile from there so I don't know they may chase me out too...I don't know," Ward said.

If anybody needs shelter, food and resources will be provided.

Anyone who did not get their questions answered can go here.

