'It's very concerning': Neighbors worried for 'controlled burn' of homes found with explosives

Louisville residents reacted to what officials say will be the next steps for the homes on Applegate Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents living on Applegate Lane are still in shock Tuesday.

"It's hard to comprehend. It's overwhelming. You're like, 'this doesn't happen around here" Marry Sutton said.

Sutton and her sister Lory Miller grew up in the area. They say over the years, neighbors watched Marc Hibel inside the abandoned home next door, but never knew what he was capable of.

"It's very concerning," Sutton said.

Since Hibel's arrest Thursday, Miller says their once quiet neighborhood hasn't been the same..

"All of a sudden the entire neighborhood's got FBI, you got police, and there's hazmat, and everything you could imagine is up and down the street, she said."

Though both homes are now blocked off and protected by law enforcement.. both women are still worried for their mother's safety.

"How can you do a control burn and tell me there's no issues health-wise? Because you're still burning what's in that house," Sutton said.

Councilman Jeff Hudson addressed questions while walking door to door just hours after Tuesday's press conference..

"This is my family," he said. "If something happened to your family, you go out and talk to them. So, that's what I'm doing."

Councilman Hudson says he understands resident's concerns, but assures the real threat is now behind them.

"This house has been sitting here in an extremely dangerous state for years. Once it was brought to light, within days it was made secure. And in weeks, it will be made safe," he said.