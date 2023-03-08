Louisville officials knock on 900 doors ahead of community meeting about Applegate Lane home

"This individual has not been a great neighbor, so we're looking forward to this being done," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you happened to wonder where your elected leaders were Thursday evening, nearly a dozen were in the Highview area.

Neighbors found themselves opening the door to find the likes of Mayor Craig Greenberg and Deputy Mayor David James on the other side.

Before taking care of the controlled burn of the home and garage at 6213 Applegate Lane that would also force the evacuation of up to 900 homes and 2,000 people, leaders took the first steps to answer questions and spread the word about a community meeting.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at Highview Baptist Church at 7711 Fegenbush Lane.

In-person attendance is limited to those who live, work or care for individuals in the immediate area. ID or mail will be required for entry. If you can't attend in person, the meeting will also be streamed here.

Getting the word out efficiently took squads from nearly every Metro department, and crews in the hundreds traveled by the busload to cover the half-mile radius and knock on every door.

"This individual has not been a great neighbor, so we're looking forward to this being done," Greenberg said.

Steven Ward's childhood home, where his mother still lives, sits just one house down from the home.

"I was just wonder, was, was he planning on going somewhere and blowing something up? We he planning on blowing up his house and everything around? What was his idea?" he asked.

While those questions are still unanswered, Ward is thankful at least some questions will be answered on Monday.

Greenberg said the earliest the controlled burn would happen would be the week of Aug. 14. He noted there has been no exact date set, but it will not happen before that week.

The owner of the home, 53-year-old Marc Hibel, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and the initial wanton endangerment charges.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is currently booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Hibel's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

Community members can start getting updates and information about the whole situation here.

