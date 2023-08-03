One person dead after apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park

The Savannah Square Apartments near Dixie Highway caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after an early morning fire in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

Pleasure Ridge Park Fire confirmed an apartment caught fire around 4 a.m. in the 4700 block of Cofer Avenue off of Dixie Highway.

Fire crews put out the fire mere minutes after it started, according to PRP Fire.

PRP Fire officials say firefighters and arson investigators will remain on scene Wednesday morning, determining the cause of the deadly fire.

