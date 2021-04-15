No injuries reported after apartment fire on East Ormsby Ave.

A mother and six children will not be able to return to their home after a fire broke out at an apartment on E. Ormsby Ave. Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville fire officials are investigating after a fire left extensive damage on an apartment in Old Louisville near I-65 Thursday morning.

According to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Division of Fire (LFD), the fire started sometime before 7:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of East Ormsby Avenue near S. Floyd Street.

Cooper said three of the four units were vacant at the time of the fire. The only family living in the building - a mother and six children - were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire affected all three floors of the building and Cooper said it took crews nearly an hour to gain control. More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

Due to the extensive damage, Cooper said the family that lived in the apartment will not be able to return to their home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The smoke from the fire was so heavy that it was visible on I-65 during the Thursday morning commute. Traffic cameras captured the smoke as it drifted over the interstate.

This was the second fire LFD crews responded to Thursday morning. A house fire on S. 24th Street in the Algonquin neighborhood earlier in the morning left two people dead and two others injured. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.