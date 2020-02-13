LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At 11:50 a.m., the Louisville Division of Fire responded to a structure fire with reports of rescues in the 200 block of Douglas Park.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the third floor of a three-story apartment complex. Firefighters made entry, searched the building and worked to extinguish the blaze. 23 firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Several residents self-evacuated. No one was injured during the incident and firefighters says the incident caused extensive smoke and fire damage throughout the building.

Kentuckiana Red Cross is assisting displaced occupants. LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

