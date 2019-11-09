LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thirty people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Buechel.

A spokesman for Jefferson County Fire says firefighters responded to a commercial apartment fire in the 4400 block of Newport Road, off Fegenbush Lane just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews say heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the basement.

Eight people had to be rescued from the building.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement apartment.

It took 20 firefighters around 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Officials say those who were displaced by the fire are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

