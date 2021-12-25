Apartment fire displaces families days before Christmas

Fire officials said the fire started in a bedroom and extended into the attic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday night fire crews responded to Hames Trace for a structure fire.

Neighbors tell WHAS 11 there were people inside of the apartment complex at the time.

"All of a sudden they say fire, fire and we're like 'what' and we see black smoke coming out," said neighbor Sage Candella. "And we walk around and it's just flames. It just exploded. And I saw people in the windows and i was like 'hey you have to get out there's a big fire.'"



Jordan Yuodis with the Jefferson County Fire Department said the fire started in a bedroom and extended into the attic. He also said 26 people were displaced.

"For this to happen on Christmas Eve, it breaks my heart," said neighbor Tabatha Evans.

The Red Cross and Fern Creek Christian Church are assisting with temporary housing.



In the mean time, neighbors in the Park at Hurstborne are offering their support for those displaced. Evans said people from the community brought food and cash to help.



