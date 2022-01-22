1 hurt in fire at Louisville apartment complex

Fire officials said a person had to be pulled from a unit at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Trio Avenue Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been taken to the hospital following a fire at an apartment complex in Okolona.

Officials with the Okolona Fire Protection District said they responded to the 4200 block of Trio Avenue just off Preston Highway around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a unit and crews were able to get in and quickly pull out a victim.

That person was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Officials told WHAS11 News it took 30 firefighters to put out the fire. They believe only one apartment was impacted and it appears to be accidental.

The Arson Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.