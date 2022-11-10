Apartment tenants want woman released from jail: 'There has been a lot of retaliation'

Delia Court and others were protesting dirty living conditions at their apartment complex. Some of the claims include the presence of dirty water, mold and insects.

People who protested at the New Directions Housing Corporation on Oct. 11 have called for one of their own to be released from the Louisville jail.

Delia Court and others were protesting dirty living conditions at their apartment complex. Some of the claims include the presence of dirty water, mold and insects in the carpets.

Police arrested Court after the protest and supporters said her arrest fueled them in their fight against the New Directions Housing Corporation.

"There has been a lot of retaliation," Tenants Union Founder Jasmine Harris said. "Crystal almost got evicted and Delia is in jail. This is not what we want we just want New Directions to do their job properly."

The tenants union said they hope Court is released sometime on Monday.

"Stop trying to penalize us. It's so unjust, it's so unfair," Harris said.

