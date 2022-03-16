Apartment Fire in South Louisville totals two floors, leaves 3 injured

Fire officials said 1 person was transported to the hospital and 2 were treated on the scene, including a firefighter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday morning around 7:15, crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on Southgate Manor Drive.

Fire officials said that the second and third floors are a total loss.

3 people were injured, including one firefighter. One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and the other was treated at the scene. The firefighter was also treated at the scene for exhaustion.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about 35 minutes, but the cause of it is still unknown. Officials are currently on the scene investigating.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.