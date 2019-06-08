LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just hours after his team was criticized using imagery of the death of a political opponent as messaging, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is catching more heat – this time from Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC is looking for a response from the senator after a picture surfaced online showing young men in Team Mitch shirts allegedly groping a cut-out photo of her.

The screen captured photo appears to be from Instagram and shows the username of the poster blacked out, but the caption says, “break me off a piece of that.”

After the New York Congresswoman caught wind of the photos, she took to Twitter.

“Hey @senatemajldr – these young men look like they work for you. Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young mem to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks,” she wrote.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.