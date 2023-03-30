One of nation's strictest, anti-trans bills is now law in Kentucky: What's next?

Across Kentucky, many are wondering what's next after GOP lawmakers successfully passed one of the country's most controversial anti-trans laws.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Wednesday's chants have faded in Frankfort, concern continues to pour in after Kentucky's GOP lawmakers passed anti-trans legislation, SB 150.

Stark child-abuse and neglect advocates like Terry Brooks, the executive director of Kentucky Youth Action Advocates, are weighing in calling it a set-back for the entire state.

"It makes kids vulnerable. For what is arguably a strong, pro-life general assembly, there is no way to describe SB 150 [without] calling it anti-life," he said. "Suddenly legislators are in charge of health care for our kids."

Some changes will take effect in June. Among them is a ban on all gender-affirming care for trans youth and requirement that doctors begin de-transitioning patients under the age of 18.

The law also allows teachers to misgender students, bars classroom lessons on gender identity and sexuality and requires school districts create bathroom policies prohibiting trans students from using certain school facilities.

Regarding bathroom policy, Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) officials said most district schools currently have accommodations for students that request alternative bathroom options.

Otherwise, JCPS officials don't know much and said any potential changes won't be clear until state guidance is handed down.

As schools wait for information, others are taking to the courts. The ACLU of Kentucky said it is currently working on building a legal case.

"We will be challenging this law in court. We are already in conversation with a number of Kentuckians that this impacts: trans Kentuckians, parents of trans Kentuckians [etc.]," Amber Duke, with ACLU of Kentucky, said.

Duke said the organization doesn't have a time frame in mind yet but that ACLU of Kentucky will file a challenge by the legal deadline in June.

