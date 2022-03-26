Kentucky man files federal lawsuit, claims Radcliff officer hit him with patrol car

In a lawsuit, filed on March 22, Anthony Gray claims the incident happened while he was leaving a hotel in September 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Radcliff, Kentucky man is suing the city after he alleges a police officer hit him with a car.

In a lawsuit, filed on March 22, Anthony Gray claims the incident happened while he was leaving a hotel in September 2021.

He said police were called because he did not leave when he asked.

By the time officers, arrived, he said he was in the parking lot, waling away.

That’s when he claims the officer tried to grab his arm and he took off.

While running, he said another officer turned and hit him while in their vehicle, fracturing a bone in his leg.

Gray is asking for a jury trial and punitive damages.

WHAS11 News has reached out to Radcliff Police for comment but have not heard back.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.