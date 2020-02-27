LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another lawsuit has been filed against Kroger and a former security guard. John Griggs was arrested after police say he stabbed a customer at a Kroger.

An attorney for another victim says Griggs had problems at another store location, four months before the incident at the Dixie Highway Kroger.

Police say a Kroger security guard stabbed a man, John Ashley, on New Year's Eve at the Kroger on Dixie highway.

After that story made headlines, another man came forward, telling attorney Martin Pohl about his experience with John Griggs four months before he was accused of the stabbing.

"There was a shopping cart in the way," Pohl began. "So, he gets out of his car, moves the cart out of the way, gets back in his car and pulls in to the parking spot."

Jessie Baumgardner and his wife were at the New Cut Road Kroger, a place they shop often. Baumgardner says when he got back into his car after moving the cart, Griggs rushed he and his wife.

"The security guard is making threats, saying, 'I'm gonna stab you', 'You're going to leave here in a body bag', 'I'm gonna kill you', and he's directing these to Mr. Baumgardner and his wife in front of the Kroger manager."

Pohl says the Kroger manager ended up calling police, and the next day when Baumgardern called back, the manager assured him the situation was resolved.

"Mr. Baumgardner felt better about the situation knowing it had been taken care of, when in all actuality, it had not been taken care of," Pohl said. "They just moved that security guard to the Dixie Highway Kroger where someone gets stabbed, almost identical circumstances."

Now, Pohl can't help but wonder on behalf of his client if the stabbing might have been avoided had Griggs been terminated instead of moved.

"It's unacceptable for Kroger or anybody that services our community to allow a threat like this to be exposed to the public," Pohl said.

Griggs is currently on home incarceration as he awaits his next court date on March 2nd.

We reached out to Kroger to ask about this lawsuit and also to see if it was true that they had just moved Griggs from one Kroger to the next after the August altercation. They said "we do not comment on pending litigation."

