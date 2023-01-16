'I am the dream': Annual west Louisville motorcade honors Dr. King

For 51 years, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. motorcade has lined Louisville's streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of cars lined the Kroger parking lot at 28th and Broadway as community leaders took part in Louisville's 51st annual motorcade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

They drove to King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on Anderson Street, marking their full day of service, celebrating his 94th birthday.

"I am the dream," Lillian Brents, TARC Union president, said.

Community organizers along with faith leaders packed the church sanctuary for prayer and fellowship.

"I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me and so it's a lot of emotions, I stand here proud," Brents said.

They focused Dr. King's mission of giving back to the community.

"We should give back every day, we should serve every day; we were created to be servers to the creator," Grandmaster Khalid Raheem said.

This motorcade is a Louisville tradition Reverend Charles Elliot, Jr. has been hosting for more than five decades.

"The fact that it's going on strong, as you can see, the community is standing up for each other," Brents said.

Community activist, Grandmaster Khalid, has been attending this event since he was a kid. He said he hopes the next generation keeps this legacy going.

"This is very significant, I love to see more younger people involved so they can learn," Raheem said.

