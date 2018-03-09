LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A day that gets you out of work and school is guaranteed to have a lot of fans, but Labor Day means a lot more to the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council. That’s why it puts on its annual picnic at the Louisville Zoo every year.

UAW Local 862 & Louisville Central Labor Council President Todd Dunn said it's an opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice of unions and other workers in Kentuckiana and across the country.

"It's an opportunity to thank those that came before us whether you're union or you're nonunion,” Dunn said. "We brought the 40 hour work week. We brought rules, guidelines, and regulations to the plants. We've made them safer. All we do is try to put one foot forward and just leave it a little bit better than we found it, and we do that every single day."

The Jefferson County Democratic Delegation also highlighted more than dozen bills it plans to file for the 2019 regular session. The group describes them all as labor or worker-oriented. Here’s the list they released Monday:

Raising the minimum wage- unchanged since 2009- in regular increments until it reaches $15 an hour by the early 2020s. This would also include pay-equity protections. Repealing the punitive sections of this year’s House Bill 2, a law that requires most workers with permanent, but partial injuries to assume their workers' comp medical costs after 15 years. This law also significantly and unnecessarily reduces the number of doctors certified to diagnose black lung. Repealing 2017’s right-to-work law, which requires unions to cover collective bargaining and other labor-related costs for non-dues paying members. Reinstating prevailing wage for public works projects. Reestablishing the 13-member state Occupation and Safety and Health Standards Board, which Governor Bevin abolished earlier this summer and which helps write regulations related to workplace safety. Providing better protection for employees on maternity leave. Requiring governments to give a preference whenever possible for iron, steel, and manufactured goods produced in Kentucky or the United States. Protecting crime victims who have to take time off to attend criminal proceedings. Requiring companies receiving state tax incentives to provide reasonable wages and benefits. Calling on companies to provide earned paid sick leave. Setting fairer schedule policies for employees. Requiring two-person crews on trains or light engines used in connection with the movement of freight. Stronger penalization of misclassification fraud in the construction industry.

A handful of candidates and present politicians also spoke, thanking the workers and encouraging everyone to vote come November.

The GLCLC also presented a $5,000 donation to Zoo Kids Inc. The organization gives kids who wouldn't traditionally get the chance to visit the zoo the opportunity to see the animals and explore the park for free.

