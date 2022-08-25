Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside

Louisville's Fairness Campaign posts up every year outside the Kentucky State Fair's Ham Auction to protest against the Kentucky Farm Bureau.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank.

The 58th Annual tradition brought in over 1,500 guests, including political leaders from across the state.

"We give thanks first to God for giving us this day," Governor Andy Beshear said. "We give thanks to the hands that prepared this morning's meal. We give thanks to those that served it and we give thanks to our farmers without which we couldn't be here to enjoy it."

Over the years, the Kentucky Farm Bureau has been able to raise nearly 19 million for nonprofits and charities during the breakfast, but not all agree with the company's policies.

"Certainly the ham breakfast is going to raise money for charities, that's great," Chris Hartman, executive director of the Campaign Fairness, said. "But the bottom line is Kentucky Farm Bureau insurance customers are buying into discrimination when they've got KFB insurance."

For 12 years, the Fairness Campaign has protested the event in hopes of bringing attention to their claims.

"That are anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, pro death penalty, anti-union, anti-teacher.. Why does an insurance company for farmers have policies that are clearly discriminatory," Hartman said.

And even with the clash, some leaders and speakers made it clear there is always room at the table.

"I continue to attend," said Mayor Greg Fischer in response to criticism of him being at the breakfast. "Because I believe that it is better to engage and to share that LGBTQ Kentuckians are our brothers, sisters, children, they are a part of the common table."

