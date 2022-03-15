'All those dreams were just cut down': Family of Ann Gotlib says hope has diminished 39 years after Kentucky girl went missing

"We still don't have anything," Ludmilla Gotlib said. "Any resolve, no grave to put flowers on."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On June 1, 1983, Toly and Ludmilla Gotlib lost more than a daughter, they lost their hope for a better life.

Ludmilla told WHAS11 News, "It would be a horrible tragedy for any family. But for us, it was double or triple because our goal to immigrate was to create a brighter future for our child."

The two parents were born in Kyiv, Ukraine, they moved to Louisville in 1980 to give their daughter Anne a better life.

Just three years later, the 12-year-old went to Bashford Manor Mall riding this bicycle, and they never saw her again.

"All those dreams were just cut down," Ludmilla said.

Over the next three decades, The Jefferson County Police Department (turned LMPD) searched endless tips and dead ends.

In 2008, the department and Commonwealth's Attorney finally announced the case had been solved. They said the man responsible, Greg Oakley, had already been incarcerated for unrelated charges. He died in prison, years before the discovery.

Ann's parents say they never saw proof, and in their words, it's still unsolved.

"We still don't have anything," Ludmilla said. "Any resolve, no grave to put flowers on."

Her hope has diminished and the story is left without an ending.

So, our Focus team has been working for three years to get LMPD's investigative file on the case.

"Nothing lasts forever," Ludmilla said. "And somewhere should be the end."

