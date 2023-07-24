Ann Gotlib's father has passed away

Anatoly Gotlib died two days ago at his Louisville home at 84 years old.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The father of Ann Gotlib has died.

Ann disappeared from outside the old Bashford Manor Mall 40 years ago and became Louisville's most notorious disappearance case.

She has never been found.

A native of Kiev, Ukraine, he and his wife Ludmilla moved to Louisville in 1980.

His daughter, Ann, disappeared in the summer of 1983 at 12 years old.

Her bike found outside the mall launched a massive search.

WHAS11 talked with the family last year. Ludmilla said they still consider it unsolved.

"We still don't have anything, any resolve, no grave to put flowers on," she said.

His obituary written by the family says they cherish his memory as a warm, loving man with a distinctive sense of humor and tremendous generosity. His funeral and burial were both held on Monday.

Louisville Metro Police said in 2008 they believe a man who had served a long prison sentence in another case, killed Ann.

Greg Oakley was a convicted child attacker who lived near Bashford Manor Mall, but he died in 2002.

The commonwealth's attorney at the time then closed the case with no murder charges placed.

