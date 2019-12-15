LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They’re cute and cuddly and many of the area’s adoptable animals are in new forever homes.

The Kentucky Humane Society and Metro Animal Services partnered for the two-day “Empty The Shelters” event.

Officials lowered adoption fees to $25 and cats were free while all of Metro Animal Services animals were free.

KHS adopted out 79 animals which included 38 dogs and 41 cats while LMAS said they adopted out 70 pets that also included 49 dogs and 21 cats.

"It's always fun trying to find the right home for these guys. A lot of times people don't really know, they really want a calm dog, excited dog. It's all a matter of age as well, so trying to find that perfect pet for them is really fun for us because we know the dogs and cats,” adoption coordinator Alyssa Corado said.

Officials say there is another way to help the two organizations.

The public has an opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa on Sunday.

KHS’s version of the event is at each of the 24 Feeder’s Supply stores. LMAS is holding their pet picture event at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road.

Last year, they raised more than $100,000 for local animal groups.

