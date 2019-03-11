LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A week after the Louisville Zoo wrapped up “The World’s Largest Halloween Party”, animals had their chance to celebrate the season.

The Pumpkin Smash gave animals a chance to play with pumpkins for some Halloween enrichment.

Zoo officials say animal enrichment is an important part of animal husbandry and promotes the expression of natural behavior.

This also helps the Zoo work toward their conservation efforts.

"Some animals don’t like to eat pumpkins, they eat what’s inside. so, with the gorillas, for instance, we put some fruits and veggies inside, they eat what’s inside. The meerkats, they engage by getting in it and using it as a box so it's a fun engagement for them," Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd said.

Shepherd says part of the Zoo’s mission is to better the bond between people and the planet.

Recycling and repurposing pumpkins and gourds from the party makes them enrichment for the animals.

