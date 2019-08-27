LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Too many cats and dogs have been thrown over the Harrison County Animal Control fence and left overnight, often in bad conditions.

Because of this, the Harrison County prosecutor invested in security cameras that now surround the shelter.

April Breeden, the Director of Harrison County Animal Control, says pets were being dumped at the shelter overnight, sometimes as frequent as two times a week.

She's hoping these new surveillance cameras will deter people from abandoning their animals, and instead bring these animals to the shelter when it's open. That way they can get more information on the animal and help it find it's forever home.

“Our main goal is to care for these animals properly, and if this is going to help us, any help we can get, we are very grateful for,” said Breeden.

Breeden took over the shelter a month ago after a misconduct investigation earlier this year led to four employees leaving, including the former director.

“We want to move forward from anything that's happened in the past, our only goal is to be here for the animals and the community,” Breeden said.

Placed in the lobby, outside and in hallways, these cameras aren't watching staff as much as they are strangers after hours.

“I understand where they get into a position where they can't care for that animal, but to just dump it and not know what's happening, that part I just don't understand,” said Breeden. “The animals could run off, they could be sick or injured. If they're sick or injured and don't get medical treatment in a timely manner, they could pass, so, we want to make sure that the animals are cared for.”

Because of the new cameras, there are now images--sometimes license plates caught on camera--that could lead to possible prosecution.

And you don't have to be in the building to see what's going on--there are certain officials within Harrison County that have access to these cameras at any time.