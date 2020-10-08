Bullitt County Animal Shelter over capacity, asking for volunteers

The shelter in Shepherdsville is looking for dog walkers and people to spend time with the cats, but only certain people are eligible to volunteer.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Bullitt County Animal Shelter is looking to the community for help.

“We are in need of volunteers,” the shelter said on its Facebook page Sunday.

According to the post, the shelter has too many cats and dogs and its small staff needs help. The shelter is asking for dog walkers and people to clean and spend time with the cats.

However, because of the pandemic, the shelter is following strict rules on who can volunteer.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and families with small children are not allowed to volunteer right now. Volunteers cannot travel to states with high COVID-19 rates.

All volunteers must wear a mask inside the shelter, maintain social distancing, and go through a temperature check.

People interested in volunteering must call the shelter ahead of time and choose a time to arrive. Only four volunteers are allowed at a time and available timeslots at 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Volunteers can call 502-543-8686 to be put on the schedule.

Adoptable animals are listed on the shelter's Facebook page. Contact the shelter at the number listed above for more information on adoption.

Animal shelters are always in need of donations, especially with pet care items. The Bullitt County Animal Shelter has a list of needed items on Amazon - click here to purchase.

The Bullitt County Animal Shelter is located on 545 Clermont Road in Shepherdsville, Ky.

