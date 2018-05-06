CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A southern Kentucky couple charged with 82 counts of animal cruelty has lost their attempt to get the charges dismissed.

Bobby and Rebecca Philips own a dog breeding business in Campbellsville and are accused of leaving their animals without adequate food, water, shelter and not meeting health needs.

They argue they've owned the business for thirty years and never had a complaint until this March.

They asked for the case dismissal, citing an illegal search, but the judge denied it and set a trial date for July 25.

All of the animals are still in the care of the Taylor County animal shelter.

© 2018 WHAS-TV