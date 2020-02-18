LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kentucky Link Coalition along with other volunteers will head to Frankfort to talk to legislatures about animal rights.

Kentucky is the only state in the country that makes it a crime for a vet to report animal abuse or neglect. It's also towards the bottom when it comes to animal protection.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with their legislators about animal welfare issues in Kentucky and pending animal legislation.

The event will also include dynamic speakers who will educate attendees on the link between animal abuse and human violence, and the legislative process.

A bus will bring those who sign up from Louisville to Frankfort, and back.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Whistleblowers fear Wildlife in Need animals in more danger than ever before

RELATED: Indiana lawsuit seeks to remove animals from Wildlife in Need, ban owner from reopening