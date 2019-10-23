LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal abuse registry is now available online, showing the name of any person convicted of animal abuse in Jefferson County.

The ordinance, which was approved by Metro Council in April, took effect on October 22. Convicted animal offenders must self-register and pay an annual registration fee of $100 through Louisville Metro Animal Services. Offenders will remain on the registry for two years. Pet stores, shelters, and animal organizations that offer adoptions and sales are required to check the registry before allowing a person to adopt or purchase a pet.

“Animal abuse registries are growing across the country as an importance law enforcement tool to not only prevent animal cruelty, but also identify individuals who may pose a domestic violence or other serious threat to the public at large,” said Metro Council Representative Brandon Coan. Coan sponsored the ordinance.

RELATED: Ordinance for animal abuse registry passes

RELATED: The cruel truth linking animal abuse and domestic violence

Kentucky is consistently ranked among the worst states for animal rights and this is a way for Metro Council to take steps to improve the rules in Louisville.

LMAS will maintain the Animal Abuse Registry and will update it at least once every 30 days. Anyone convicted of animal abuse outside of Jefferson County must register within 10 days of moving to the city. Failure to register or comply with the registry could result in 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

You can view the Animal Abuse Registry and the ordinance online.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.