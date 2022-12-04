Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

After asking the community for help due to rising utility costs, owners said the community came out and overwhelmingly supported the business in Taylor-Berry.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill.

However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on, the community responded by packing the Berry Boulevard restaurant.

Angilo’s said the overwhelming support will be able to pay off enough of the bill to keep the lights on.

"I've always said we've got the best customers in Louisville, with the most loyal, wonderful community around. I'll guarantee you that," owner Mary Lay said.

WHAS11 News reached out to LG&E for a comment on the post and they told us they have been in frequent contact with the business and trying to work with them on how they can pay.

They released a statement on Sunday saying, “We understand that managing energy bills can sometimes pose a challenge and we're here to help. We encourage customers who anticipate having difficulty paying their bill to reach out to us before their service is discontinued on one of our official communications channels.”

