WATCH LIVE: President Biden makes third visit to Kentucky

This will be Biden's third visit to the commonwealth in a little over a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear will welcome President Joe Biden to Kentucky and join the president as he speaks in Covington before returning to Frankfort to give his State of the Commonwealth address.

Biden plans to speak in Covington on Wednesday about his economic plan for rebuilding infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree and revitalizing communities.

This will be Biden's third visit to the commonwealth in a little over a year. He visited once in December 2021 in the aftermath of the western Kentucky tornadoes and again last summer when deadly flooding struck eastern Kentucky.

A statement from Beshear's office says he'll welcome the president at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron and join him in Covington.

Good morning from Covington! We’re on the banks of the Ohio River this morning, waiting for @POTUS announcement about funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project. The billion dollars in funding will couple with billions from KY & OH. More on @WHAS11 at noon, 4,5&6. pic.twitter.com/01XiacM1bS — Hayley Minogue (@HayleyMinogueTV) January 4, 2023

Later in the evening, Beshear plans to give his annual speech at the beginning of the legislative session. The State of the Commonwealth will be broadcast on Kentucky Educational Television and on Beshear's social media pages.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced, Kentucky remains strong, and our future is bright,” Beshear said in a tweet about the upcoming speech.

WHAS11 will be livestreaming Biden's speech at 12:45 p.m. here and on all of our digital platforms.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.