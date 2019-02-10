CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a possible sighting of a missing Louisville woman.

In a Facebook post, the department asked for any information relating to the disappearance of 37-year-old Andrea Knabel. Knabel has been missing since August 13 and has brown hair with blonde highlights and hazel eyes.

Clarksville Police said they received information that she has been seen in the Clarksville area. There is a reward for information directly leading to Knabel’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151.

