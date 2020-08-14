NULU Business Association appoints Andre Wilson to board of directors

Andre Wilson will chair the newly formed NULU Diversity Empowerment Council.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — André Wilson has been appointed to fill the open position as a member of the NULU Board of Directors of the Association.

According to an announcement from Rick Murphy, Wilson will chair the newly formed NULU Diversity Empowerment Council.

Wilson is President/CEO of Style Icon Group, a Master Stylist, an award-winning designer, and brand development consultant based in Louisville. His company, Style Icon Group, is focused on empowering men and women through style, non-verbal communication, and targeted results by using fashion as a business tool.

Murphy said Wilson embodies many of the attributes that helped NULU become the creative neighborhood that it is today. He is an artist, designer, businessman, and family man. He loves Louisville, his wife, and three sons. He is passionate about fairness and justice, will work to make the NULU neighborhood more diverse and inclusive, and can guide NULU to be a model of anti-racism in neighborhood development and employment.

The newly formed Diversity Empowerment Council plans to launch an inclusivity incubator program, managed by the Association. The goal is to attract and assist black-owned and other minority business start-ups with a business plan, entity creation, and applications for funding. It will also assist member businesses in recruiting minority employees for open positions.

Another part of the council’s mission will be community education, facilitating group training in equity, diversity, and inclusion. The Association is excited to provide this opportunity to the NULU community.