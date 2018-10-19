ANDERSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) — Schools in Anderson County are closed on Friday, October 19 in response to what officials are calling a "credible threat".

In a Facebook post sent early Friday morning, Anderson County officials said that they were alerted by Kentucky State Police of a "high potential possible, credible threat" to a school system with ties to two central Kentucky counties including Anderson. The other county involved has not been identified.

According to police, no staff or students are to report to any school in the district while the investigation is ongoing. Whether extra-curricular activities will go on Friday evening will be determined later in the day.

Officials will be monitoring the situation and will provide updates through their website and social media pages.

