Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS looking to hire firefighters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you want to be a firefighter?

If so, head on over to the Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS Headquarters on Friday, Nov. 18 to take a practice Candidate Physical Agility Test (CPAT).

Officials say the CPAT is the first step that must be passed before someone can become a firefighter. It ensures the candidate is physically able to meet the harsh demands of the job.

Some of the activities the test include, officials say, are a StairMaster machine at a specific pace, working with a firehose, supporting and carrying a mannequin and more.

Officials add that if you pass this test, it's still a long road before you can become a professional firefighter.

"A lot of times people don't realize the physical requirements until after this process. It's a six month drill school that recruits go through that is far from easy," Jordan Yuodis, PIO for Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS, said.

The practice tests will be held all day Friday and Saturday.

"There's PT every single week and we have a really tight requirement, because we want the best," Yuodis said. "Now is the time to get out there and get ahead of the game so you can get through this weekend knowing what you need to work on."

If you think you have what it takes, sign up on the Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS Facebook page.

