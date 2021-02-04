Louisville Metro's Public Safety Chief Amy Hess to leave

Hess oversaw LMPD, Louisville Fire and more after former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced his retirement in May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro's Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess is leaving in May, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday.

Hess joined Louisville Metro Government in February 2020 as chief of public services, overseeing Metro Corrections, Public Works, Louisville Fire and more before taking over as Chief of Public Safety after former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced his retirement.

As public safety chief, Hess oversaw LMPD, Louisville Fire, Emergency Services and Metro Corrections.

During her tenure, Hess testified in a Metro Council committee's investigation into Breonna Taylor's death and ensuing protests across the city. She was also on the panel that selected LMPD's newest chief, Erika Shields.

"Throughout her tenure with Metro, Amy has proven to be a knowledgeable, skilled and steady hand, and she’s helped guide our public safety team through some tumultuous times," Fischer said.

Hess came to Louisville after working as executive assistant director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch. She was the highest-ranking woman in the FBI.

When she arrived, Hess said the move was an effort to be closer to family. She said she is now leaving to prioritize time with loved ones.

"This past year has given me tremendous insight and a new appreciation for all that local government does, especially during periods of tumultuous change," Hess said. "Now, after 30 years of public service, it is time for me to prioritize my family and find other ways I can contribute."

Fischer said Hess will continue to serve as his representative on the Louisville Metro's Criminal Justice Commission. The mayor said he and his leadership team will be evaluating reporting structures in the weeks ahead.

