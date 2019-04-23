LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One hundred additional beds, including several cots and bunk-beds, fill the gym inside Wayside Christian Mission and all of them are accounted for every night.

The Mission is at capacity, even with the extra space.

"The low barrier shelter is a very expensive proposition. It's a lot of staff. Of course, it's 100 more of everything," executive director Nina Moseley described.

She is waiting for the mayor's budget proposal to see if funding cuts are coming. There is a possibility the $100,000 she got to make Wayside a low barrier shelter - which allowed for more beds - won't be earmarked again.

"Whatever the proposed budget is, and whatever the final budget is, we will do our best with what we can with the help of the community," Moseley told WHAS11 News.

The city's budget must be trimmed by $35 million to partially make up for pension costs after council members voted down a tax increase proposed by the mayor.

Cuts to city services have been talked about and floated around, but Moseley was in favor of the tax increase because she says non-profits have taken financial hits year after year.

"It would be very beneficial if we could look someplace and not cut this money again. That didn't go over as we can see from the vote," she said.

Thursday's budget proposal comes just days after a homeless camp near Baxter Avenue and Liberty Street was notified to clear out. CSX owns the property and gave those living here until next Monday to leave.

"It's heartbreaking. It really is because they want, they want some type of suggestion to where I should go and I simply don't know," said Hip Hop Cares Found Jeff Gill.

Maria Price, the executive director for the St. John Center for Homeless Men says despite any budget cuts, "St. John Center is committed to the life-saving work of street outreach. We are committed to figuring out how to keep the outreach work fully resourced and functioning at a high capacity.”

"This is a population that needs a little bit of extra help. But, many of them are very good people that with a little bit of extra help can overcome some of these challenges that they face," Moseley said.

