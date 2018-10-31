JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) — American Smokehouse Stadium has been open just a few months and on a Monday night in October they closed their doors to paying customers.

"It was on a whim. I just, I thought about it and I saw it getting cold. I saw another guy's post on Facebook about possibly maybe cooking some hot dogs and I thought why not just take that to another level?” Chris Klingenstein, part-owner and General Manager of American Smokehouse Stadium, said.

Less than 2 weeks ago, Klingenstein made the decision to shut down operations for one night and donate meals to the homeless and those who can’t afford a meal. BBQ plates with all the fixings free to anyone who needs it.

"Our staff is here helping. They are volunteering. Nobody is getting paid for this. This is all just what they want to do,” Klingenstein said.

Instead of going to a shelter, Klingenstein wanted to bring the needy to the restaurant. Paul Stensrud, Director of Jesus Cares at Exit 0 heard about the dinner 3 days ago. His organization works to help get those on the street into housing and a stable job. He partnered with Klingenstein and loaded van after van with those looking for a hot meal.

"This is the first in 10 years I've ever had a business shut down and say, ‘Hey bring your clientele here.’ It's amazing. It tells us change is happening in our world for the good,” Stensrud said.

"You know they don't want to go to a restaurant where they can't afford a meal, or they may smell bad or people may see their clothes ripped or torn and they get judged a lot,” Klingenstein said.

He knows what it feels like to face that judgement. Many years ago, Chris was homeless too looking for help to get back on his feet.

"Nobody really knows your situation until they walk a day in your shoes. I know it sounds cliché but it's true,” Klingenstein said. "Ran into some problems with my car and had to fix my car and then ran into some problems with rent and before you knew it, it really just trickled down and it just happens that fast."

Charles Greer came to the dinner after working a full shift at Hardee’s. He fought for 10 years to get off the streets. 2 years ago, he found a steady job and lives in a hotel thanks to Exit 0.

"It makes me feel good that there are people out there that do care and do acknowledge what's out there because a lot of them don't realize. You are only one check away from being in that situation,” Greer said.

With so little time to plan, individuals and companies around Kentuckiana jumped in to help. One post on Facebook yielded hundreds of hats, gloves, scarves and toiletries. Groups like ResCare Human Services in Jeffersonville came with clients eager to volunteer their time and help.

“If we could help one person tonight then we would have done our jobs,” Amy Kelley, Executive Director of Jeffersonville ResCare said. “We do have individuals that come to us from homeless settings as well, so they feel like they are giving back, and they want to be as much a part community as anybody else.”

For Klingenstein, it’s not about money or building a local business. It’s loving the people that need it the most so one day they can help somebody too.

"If it's 1000 meals, then that is what we are going to do. If it's 2000 we'll cook some more pork and we'll make it happen,” Klingenstein said. “I’ve never been in a position to help anybody and so now that I'm in that position, I love to give back."

In all, Klingenstein said they fed nearly 500 people at American Smokehouse Stadium, sent out 260 to go meals with 70 pounds of pork and 60 pounds of chicken. After the dinner, Klingenstein drove to downtown New Albany and handed out the remaining 112 meals to anyone who wanted them.

