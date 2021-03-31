Kentucky, Indiana counties looking ahead to COVID relief funds

The American Rescue Plan is expected to provide aid local governments. What will it mean for two counties near Louisville and rural families?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 30 million Americans live in rural areas where there is there is no access to broadband or infrastructure that provides the minimal acceptable speeds, according to the White House.

In northwest Floyd County, accessing the internet comes with a price.

Lynn Cadle said her children rely on the internet to get the education they need.

She said without broadband access, they rely on phones and hotspots which cost her nearly $250 a month.

Even with her unlimited plan, Cadle said halfway through the month, “it slows down quite a bit to the point where usually only one person can access it at that time.”

So, what is the solution?

“We’re expecting to receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million,” Floyd County Comissioner Shawn Carruthers said.

The American Rescue Plan will send $130 billion to local governments across the country. Those municipalities still don’t know what ways they’re allowed to use the funding.

"We know that we can spend it on infrastructure, exactly what infrastructure we're not clear on yet. Broadband was mentioned as one of the items it could be spent on," Carruthers said. The commissioner explained that Floyd County is hoping to make broadband accessible, "from border to border."

In Shelby County, Kentucky, they will see about $10 million from the federal plan.

Judge Executive Dan Ison said Kentucky Countys have state support for broadband access. So, he's hoping for more specificity from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.



"About all that we've learned is that we can put the money in the bank when we get it. There's been very little guidance from DC on how we can spend it," he said.

Shelby County's 2021-2022 budget is set to begin in June, leaving the local governments to plan around funding that does not yet have explicit guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Cadles look forward to a day where they can get their work done without paying 5 times the price.

“It would mean the world to me,” Cadle said.

Until there is more clarity, counties around Kentuckiana are playing a waiting game.

