LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Legion has announced it will cancel the group’s annual national convention this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The veterans' organizations says the convention, which was scheduled to be held in Louisville, will be moved to August 2021. A Wednesday news release by the group says the rescheduled convention will take place in Phoenix.

Officials say the decision was necessary to protect the safety of the group’s members. This is the first time the organization’s national convention has been canceled.

