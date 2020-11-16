Ambulance involved in crash outside Norton Children's Hospital

There were people inside the ambulance at the time of the crash, but the number of people involved and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after an ambulance crashed in downtown Louisville.

The crash happened sometime around 2 a.m. on Chestnut Street near Norton Children's Hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but a New Chapel EMS ambulance from Indiana ended up on its side. MetroSafe confirmed that there were patients inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

MetroSafe said everyone inside the ambulance was taken to the hospital, but could not provide any information on how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

The ramp from I-65 to Chestnut Street was temporarily closed while police investigated the crash. The ramp opened a little before 4 a.m.

