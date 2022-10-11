Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown

Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a blue Lexus ES350 with a white license plate, the state is unknown, at the College View Campus around 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl they say was last seen in Elizabethtown.

Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a blue Lexus ES350 with a white license plate, the state is unknown, at the College View Campus around 11 a.m.

Police have not provided a photo of Julissa but describe her as a Black female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 199-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, purple t-shirt and a black jacket.

If you have seen her or this vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or your local authorities.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.