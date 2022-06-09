What is it? Texas zoo captures 'strange image' of an unidentified creature

The image was captured outside the Amarillo Zoo in the overnight hours of May 21, according to the city.

AMARILLO, Texas — A chupacabra? A person dressed in a costume? Sonic the Hedgehog?

The possibilities are apparently endless as people try to figure out what exactly was captured by cameras at one Texas zoo.

An image taken from Amarillo Zoo shows some sort of creature or object appearing to stand outside of a barbed fence.

The City of Amarillo took to Facebook to ask if anyone could identify the creature in the "strange image."

According to the city, the photo was captured around 1:25 a.m. on May 21.

"Do you have any ideas of what this UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?" the city wrote.

"Clearly a young werewolf... not a big deal," one person replied.

"Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy," another wrote.

What does the Amarillo Zoo think?

While the zoo didn't offer any guesses, it did respond to how popular the image has become.