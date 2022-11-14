Whitley County man charged in deadly Old Louisville crash

According to arrest records, police said Alvaro Manriqez was speeding on Hill Street when he ran a red light and hit five other vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Kentucky man is charged with murder after police said he crashed a stolen truck into several vehicles in Old Louisville.

Officers arrested Alvaro Manriqez from Whitley County on Friday after the crash on West Hill Street at Second Street.

According to arrest records, police said Alvaro Manriqez was speeding on Hill Street when he ran a red light and hit five other vehicles.

A passenger In one of the vehicles was killed and the driver, seriously injured.

Police said Manriqez did not have a valid driver’s license and told paramedics and detectives he had ingested “some ice” which is another term for crystal meth.

In addition to the murder charge, Manriqez is facing felony assault, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections.

