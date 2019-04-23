JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Jeffersonville's Allison Lane will remain closed from Middle Road to Doe Run for four to six hours, according to Jeffersonville fire.

Power lines had fallen across the road after a semi hit the utilities.

No one was injured.

Jeffersonville Fire and the police department were a the scene. Police officers were there to help control traffic. They ask motorists to avoid the area if you can.

The fire department said a detour was available for motorists during the closure: Perrin Lane south to Utica Pike, through Oak Park, or Port Road to Utica Pike.

Again, the southern part of Allison Lane is expected to be open again between 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.