LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Employees at a Louisville concrete supplier were on strike on Monday, Oct. 8, saying they're being asked to take even more cuts.

Employees at Allied Ready Mix on Frankfort Avenue said they're being asked to take cuts in pay, vacation time, and overtime.

This comes six years after employees said they were asked to do the same thing to help the company get out of bankruptcy.

“This company wants to teach and preach that we're all a family, that we're all about taking care of each other. It's bull crap,” Jonathan James, an employee, said.

In a statement, the company said the proposed contract recognized the quality and skill of Allied employees, adding the company is working hard to remain competitive in a price and service sensitive market.

