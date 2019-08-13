LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Allegiant Air announced seasonal nonstop service between Louisville and Sarasota starting November 25.

The flights will be offered twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. This is Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport's 32nd nonstop flight from Louisville, and Allegiant's sixth nonstop flight from Louisville to Florida, adding to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Punta Gorda and Saint Petersburg-Clearwater.

“Southwest Florida is our most requested leisure destination and we’re happy to now offer more options and more access to this underserved region,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

Airport officials said expanded markets like Sarasota and an increase in passenger traffic currently has the airport on track to celebrate its best year ever.

Tickets to Sarasota can be purchased on Allegiant's website.

