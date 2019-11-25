LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Allegiant Air announced the beginning of a nonstop service between Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). Nonstop flights to Sarasota will be offered twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.



“Service to southwest Florida is always in high demand and to be able to offer more service to this region is a win for our customers,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “We are happy to see Allegiant’s confidence in Louisville with the addition of this new flight.”



These new non-stop flights to Sarasota mark Allegiant’s 10th nonstop route from Louisville. In addition to Sarasota, Allegiant also provides service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, New Orleans, Orlando-Sanford, Punta Gorda, Saint Petersburg-Clearwater and Savannah-Hilton Head.

Tickets to Sarasota, along with all of Allegiant’s routes, are now on sale at www.AllegiantAir.com.

SDF

This announcement comes as airlines added 8% more capacity and passenger enplanements increased by 9% to SDF in recent months, per the airport. SDF is on pace to have its busiest year in the airport’s history.



Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is served by six airlines offering flights to more than 30 nonstop destinations including 19 of the region’s top 20 domestic markets. With just one stop, travelers from across the region can reach more than 460 destination sin the U.S. and worldwide.



For additional information about the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, visit www.flyLouisville.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.