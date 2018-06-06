LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Allegiant launches two non-stop flights from Louisville International Airport.

It comes just in time for the summer season, you can get an ultra-low priced ticket to Myrtle Beach,

South Carolina or Jacksonville, Fla.

To celebrate, the company--known for its exceptional travel deals--is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $45.

With the addition of these new routes Allegiant will now serve nine cities from Louisville.

Flight days, times, and lowest fares can be found on Allegiant's website.

© 2018 WHAS-TV