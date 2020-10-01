LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a Facebook post by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, the police have become aware of a potential fraud happening in Bullitt County with costumers of Bruce Capps Insurance Company.

The insurance company, based in Shepherdsville, may be involved in the potential fraud through the use of an employee.

Bullitt Co. Sheriff's suggests costumers of the company to call them to verify your coverage.

It is unclear at this time what the alleged potential fraud is, the post suggests that if you are a costumer and experiencing issues with your accounts to contact the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department at 502-543-2514.

