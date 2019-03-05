LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby season is big business for local shops, and you can't talk about Oaks and Derby without also talking about fashion.

This year we partnered with a local boutique, that Cute Little Shop to find the perfect outfits for a trip to the track.

Behind the doors of that cute little shop lies a luxurious look fit for the fastest two minutes in sports.

"Florals, bright colors, big earrings, I guess I just can't name one thing that comes to mind," said Jessica Taylor, the owner of the boutique.

"Derby is all about making a statement," Jessica said.

Every perfect print and pattern partnered with divine designs on display are ready to bring you back to the race track.

"Walk on the wild side, it's derby...make a statement, if you want to be wild and crazy now's the time to do it," she explains. "You can be regular next weekend but derby weekend, like pull out all the punches."

It's all about being dressed to the nines.

"Color. Tons of color," Jessica said.

...and learning from the locals on how to stand out.

"Pink is definitely the prominent color on Oaks day."

But being best dressed on the backside isn't a skill grasped overnight.

"We start planning for derby a year in advance," she explains.

With only a select number of each item and one of a kind headpieces that Cute Little Shop transforms their racks for the tracks with the most trendy choices.

"So if you find something that jumps out at you, whether it be a dress or a hat, grab it," Jessica said.

The search for the perfect piece can be a puzzle, but before you come apart at the seams there will always be a solution.

"That full outfit, with the dress and hat and all, put together and they feel amazing about themselves, that's what I love about derby season. That's why I do what I do," said Jessica. "I always say shop local."