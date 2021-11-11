All lanes of I-265 closed near La Grange Road due to fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of I-265 near La Grange Road have been shut down after a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
The crash was reported at around 4:40 a.m.
Emergency services are on the scene and Metrosafe confirmed that officers reported the collision was fatal.
They said the road is expected to be closed "indefinitely" this morning.
A detour is available via Chamberlain Lane to La Grange Rd onto I-265S.
This story will be updated as we learn more.
