Local News

All lanes of I-265 closed near La Grange Road due to fatal crash

Metrosafe said the road will be closed "indefinitely" this morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of I-265 near La Grange Road have been shut down after a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at around 4:40 a.m. 

Emergency services are on the scene and Metrosafe confirmed that officers reported the collision was fatal.

They said the road is expected to be closed "indefinitely" this morning.

A detour is available via Chamberlain Lane to La Grange Rd onto I-265S.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

